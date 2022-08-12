Information Systems Manager (BI Developer) at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape

Aug 12, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones.
  • Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points.
  • Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations.
  • Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems.
  • Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms.
  • Manage internal and external teams effectively.
  • Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously.

Critical Competencies and Skills:

  • Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space.
  • Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse).
  • Ability to interpret user requirements and implement to user satisfaction.
  • Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills.
  • Customer service orientation.
  • Building relationships.
  • Excellent planning and organisational skills.
  • Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.
  • Strong leadership and managerial competencies.

Requirements:

  • Matric.
  • Valid Driver’s license.
  • Minimum qualification of NQF 6 Level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent.
  • 5 years’ working experience with Information Systems.
  • Previous experience leading technical teams will be advantageous.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

One of South Africa’s largest FMCG concerns is looking for a Information Systems Manager (BI Developer) to join their team.

