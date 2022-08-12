Information Systems Manager (BI Developer) at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:
- Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones.
- Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points.
- Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations.
- Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems.
- Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms.
- Manage internal and external teams effectively.
- Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously.
Critical Competencies and Skills:
- Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space.
- Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse).
- Ability to interpret user requirements and implement to user satisfaction.
- Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills.
- Customer service orientation.
- Building relationships.
- Excellent planning and organisational skills.
- Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.
- Strong leadership and managerial competencies.
Requirements:
- Matric.
- Valid Driver’s license.
- Minimum qualification of NQF 6 Level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent.
- 5 years’ working experience with Information Systems.
- Previous experience leading technical teams will be advantageous.
About The Employer:
One of South Africa’s largest FMCG concerns is looking for a Information Systems Manager (BI Developer) to join their team.