Information Systems Manager (BI Developer) at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones.

Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points.

Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations.

Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems.

Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms.

Manage internal and external teams effectively.

Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously.

Critical Competencies and Skills:

Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space.

Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse).

Ability to interpret user requirements and implement to user satisfaction.

Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills.

Customer service orientation.

Building relationships.

Excellent planning and organisational skills.

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.

Strong leadership and managerial competencies.

Requirements:

Matric.

Valid Driver’s license.

Minimum qualification of NQF 6 Level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent.

5 years’ working experience with Information Systems.

Previous experience leading technical teams will be advantageous.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

One of South Africa’s largest FMCG concerns is looking for a Information Systems Manager (BI Developer) to join their team.

