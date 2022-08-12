Information Systems Manager – Eastern Cape Uitenhage

Our client in the Agri/FMCG industry has a current vacancy for an Information Systems Manager to be based at their operations in Kariega.

Duties:

Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones

Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points

Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations

Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems

Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms

Manage internal and external teams effectively

Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously

Requirements:

Minimum qualification of NQF 6 level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent

5 years’ working experience with Information Systems is essential

Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space

Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse)

Desired Skills:

information systems

IT

BI development

