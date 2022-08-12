Information Systems Manager – Eastern Cape Uitenhage

Aug 12, 2022

Our client in the Agri/FMCG industry has a current vacancy for an Information Systems Manager to be based at their operations in Kariega.
Duties:

  • Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones

  • Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points

  • Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations

  • Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems

  • Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms

  • Manage internal and external teams effectively

  • Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously

Requirements:

  • Minimum qualification of NQF 6 level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent

  • 5 years’ working experience with Information Systems is essential

  • Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space

  • Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse)

Desired Skills:

  • information systems
  • IT
  • BI development

