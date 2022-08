IT Intern – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the IT industry are taking on 10 Interns to gain exposure in various opperations within the business.

This internship is opened to any graduate looking to gain valuable experience in a cutting edge working environment.

Please note that there is a stipend of R5 000 a month.

Desired Skills:

Graduate

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

