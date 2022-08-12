Junior Database Administrator

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Database Administrator to join them on a permanent basis

IT

Tasks

Setup and deploy database change scripts as requested from developers and third-party vendors

Document the company’s database environment

Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)

Configure Oracle / SQL Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms

Monitor databases

Assist with performance tuning

Assist with configuring and installing databases

Qualifications and experience

Diploma in IT

Good knowledge of Database technologies

Knowledge of MySQL and Microsoft SQL Server databases will be beneficial

Basic knowledge of relational databases

1-3 years DBA experience, previous development experience will be beneficial

Competencies required: good time management skills, detail orientation, good administrative skills, stress tolerance, analytical abilities

Attributes

Join an energetic, focused, and dynamic team

Have a can-do attitude and a strong work ethic to prove it

Have a positive outlook on life

End user orientated / focused

Enjoy having fun at work

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

MySQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

