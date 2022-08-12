Junior Database Administrator – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Database Administrator to join them on a permanent basis
IT
Tasks
- Setup and deploy database change scripts as requested from developers and third-party vendors
- Document the company’s database environment
- Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)
- Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)
- Configure Oracle / SQL Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms
- Monitor databases
- Assist with performance tuning
- Assist with configuring and installing databases
Qualifications and experience
- Diploma in IT
- Good knowledge of Database technologies
- Knowledge of MySQL and Microsoft SQL Server databases will be beneficial
- Basic knowledge of relational databases
- 1-3 years DBA experience, previous development experience will be beneficial
- Competencies required: good time management skills, detail orientation, good administrative skills, stress tolerance, analytical abilities
Attributes
- Join an energetic, focused, and dynamic team
- Have a can-do attitude and a strong work ethic to prove it
- Have a positive outlook on life
- End user orientated / focused
- Enjoy having fun at work
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- MySQL
- Microsoft SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma