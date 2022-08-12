Lead BI Data Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Lead BI Data Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Responsibilities

Identify and define the data requirements necessary to support business requirements or integrated application and subject areas

Identify and define the business rules associated with the data; these should include all data integrity / constraint requirements

Identify and perform detailed analysis of all data sources for each application and subject area

Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems

Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data items

Ensure that the development activities are supported by accurate information

Support and maintain the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalized, relational, dimensional, application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.)

Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models

Present data quality anomalies and problem areas to business users and source system owners

Validate data models against the business- and data requirements

Ensure the quality, accuracy, integrity, and conformity to standards of all models

Provide accurate metadata, which allows full understanding of the project data components

Identify data and data model inconsistencies and conflicts and assist the users in their resolution

Transition information and assist developers with the data mapping and transformation and provide additional data analysis as required during the development phase

Communicate project data-related information to Architects, DBA’s, Developers and Users

Qualifications and experience

At least 4+ years’ experience as a Business Intelligence analyst

Strong SQL skills required

Experience in the Financial Industry preferred

Honours degree in business/ information technology preferred

Exposure to Marketing analytics, Customer analytics, Strategy development, Digital campaigns, Report development, Product analytics, Customer development and Client engagement advantageous

Experience in agile development desired

Experience working with Business Intelligence and reporting packages (like SAP Lumira, SAP Web Intelligence) preferred

Data warehousing principles based on Kimball and Vault patterns

Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets

Competencies

Meticulous attention to detail

Analytical Thinking

Highly organized person

Structured investigation and troubleshooting skills

Never give up attitude

Team worker to lead by example

Documenting of process detail

Focus on the detail but understand the high-level deadlines to enable delivery on time with limited time

Functionally and operationally inclined

Proactive and a fast learner with a thirst for continuous knowledge enhancement

Love collaborating towards a common goal

Committed and solution orientated

Ability to articulate thoughts and problem statements well

Ability to remain motivated despite curveballs and pressure

Take ownership

Can motivate people and great at cultivating a culture of teamwork

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SQL

Business Intelligence

Kimball

SAP Lumira

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

