Lead BI Data Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Lead BI Data Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Responsibilities
- Identify and define the data requirements necessary to support business requirements or integrated application and subject areas
- Identify and define the business rules associated with the data; these should include all data integrity / constraint requirements
- Identify and perform detailed analysis of all data sources for each application and subject area
- Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems
- Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data items
- Ensure that the development activities are supported by accurate information
- Support and maintain the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalized, relational, dimensional, application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.)
- Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models
- Present data quality anomalies and problem areas to business users and source system owners
- Validate data models against the business- and data requirements
- Ensure the quality, accuracy, integrity, and conformity to standards of all models
- Provide accurate metadata, which allows full understanding of the project data components
- Identify data and data model inconsistencies and conflicts and assist the users in their resolution
- Transition information and assist developers with the data mapping and transformation and provide additional data analysis as required during the development phase
- Communicate project data-related information to Architects, DBA’s, Developers and Users
Qualifications and experience
- At least 4+ years’ experience as a Business Intelligence analyst
- Strong SQL skills required
- Experience in the Financial Industry preferred
- Honours degree in business/ information technology preferred
- Exposure to Marketing analytics, Customer analytics, Strategy development, Digital campaigns, Report development, Product analytics, Customer development and Client engagement advantageous
- Experience in agile development desired
- Experience working with Business Intelligence and reporting packages (like SAP Lumira, SAP Web Intelligence) preferred
- Data warehousing principles based on Kimball and Vault patterns
- Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets
Competencies
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Analytical Thinking
- Highly organized person
- Structured investigation and troubleshooting skills
- Never give up attitude
- Team worker to lead by example
- Documenting of process detail
- Focus on the detail but understand the high-level deadlines to enable delivery on time with limited time
- Functionally and operationally inclined
- Proactive and a fast learner with a thirst for continuous knowledge enhancement
- Love collaborating towards a common goal
- Committed and solution orientated
- Ability to articulate thoughts and problem statements well
- Ability to remain motivated despite curveballs and pressure
- Take ownership
- Can motivate people and great at cultivating a culture of teamwork
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Business Intelligence
- Kimball
- SAP Lumira
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years