Aug 12, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Lead BI Data Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Responsibilities

  • Identify and define the data requirements necessary to support business requirements or integrated application and subject areas
  • Identify and define the business rules associated with the data; these should include all data integrity / constraint requirements
  • Identify and perform detailed analysis of all data sources for each application and subject area
  • Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems
  • Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data items
  • Ensure that the development activities are supported by accurate information
  • Support and maintain the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalized, relational, dimensional, application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.)
  • Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models
  • Present data quality anomalies and problem areas to business users and source system owners
  • Validate data models against the business- and data requirements
  • Ensure the quality, accuracy, integrity, and conformity to standards of all models
  • Provide accurate metadata, which allows full understanding of the project data components
  • Identify data and data model inconsistencies and conflicts and assist the users in their resolution
  • Transition information and assist developers with the data mapping and transformation and provide additional data analysis as required during the development phase
  • Communicate project data-related information to Architects, DBA’s, Developers and Users

Qualifications and experience

  • At least 4+ years’ experience as a Business Intelligence analyst
  • Strong SQL skills required
  • Experience in the Financial Industry preferred
  • Honours degree in business/ information technology preferred
  • Exposure to Marketing analytics, Customer analytics, Strategy development, Digital campaigns, Report development, Product analytics, Customer development and Client engagement advantageous
  • Experience in agile development desired
  • Experience working with Business Intelligence and reporting packages (like SAP Lumira, SAP Web Intelligence) preferred
  • Data warehousing principles based on Kimball and Vault patterns
  • Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets
Competencies

  • Meticulous attention to detail
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Highly organized person
  • Structured investigation and troubleshooting skills
  • Never give up attitude
  • Team worker to lead by example
  • Documenting of process detail
  • Focus on the detail but understand the high-level deadlines to enable delivery on time with limited time
  • Functionally and operationally inclined
  • Proactive and a fast learner with a thirst for continuous knowledge enhancement
  • Love collaborating towards a common goal
  • Committed and solution orientated
  • Ability to articulate thoughts and problem statements well
  • Ability to remain motivated despite curveballs and pressure
  • Take ownership
  • Can motivate people and great at cultivating a culture of teamwork

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Business Intelligence
  • Kimball
  • SAP Lumira
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

