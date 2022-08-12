Mobile Application Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

My client has an opportunity for a passionate FULL STACK Mobile application developer/Team Leader who is in quest of personal growth. The role of the position is to take down specifications from clients, develop web applications, and manage the project. The ideal candidate would have a degree in Computer Science and experience in front-end and server-side languages. The developer must have experience in database technology and JavaScript frameworks.

Minimumrequirements:

Degree in computer science or related fields.

Must have MS Office(SQL) skills.

Proficiency with fundamental front-end languages (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, Django, ASP.NET, or Flask.).

Proficiency with server-side languages such as Python, Ruby, Java, PHP, and .Net.

Must have experience with database technology such as MySQL, Oracle, and MongoDB.

Must have experience with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React, and Amber.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Strong leadership/Management skills to lead a small team.

Duties and responsibilities

Developing front-end website architecture.

Designing user interactions on web and mobile applications.

Developing back-end website applications.

Creating servers and databases for functionality.

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Working alongside graphic designers for web design features.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Designing and developing APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

Team Leader

Develop web applications

Mobile Application Developer

