MS Certified Security Engineers (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking for a Microsoft certified Security Engineer for a remote position. The candidate is required to have either SC-200 Microsoft Security Operations Analyst Certification Security Operations Analyst Associate) or AZ-500 Microsoft Azure Security Technologies Certification (Azure Security Engineer Associate (certification must be valid, such as not expired)

Requirements:

Either SC-200 Microsoft Security Operations Analyst Certification Security Operations Analyst Associate) or AZ-500 Microsoft Azure Security Technologies Certification (Azure Security Engineer Associate (certification must be valid, such as not expired): 2 years’ experience in:

Implementing security controls and threat protection

Managing identity and access

Protecting data, applications, and in term networks in cloud and hybrid environments level

Maintaining enterprise security posture by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities by implementing threat protect ion and the MS security product suite, including, but not limited to, MS defender for endpoints.

MS defender for identity, MS defender for office 365, cloud app security.

Bitlocker, PKI. Intune and azure sentinel and a good understanding of networking.

Collaboration security

Endpoint security

Network security

Vulnerability management security

Security analytics

Desired Skills:

MS Azure

Cloud

Office 365

MS Security

Network security

Intune

