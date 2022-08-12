MS Datawarehouse & PowerBI Developer at RecruiTech

A Remote work opportunity exists for a MS Datawarehouse SQL Developer for a large South African Data Analytics division of a multinational Dev house. You will be working on exciting international and local projects.

You will be responsible for handling the delivery of data and information relating to the business intelligence of various clients. You will be designing, developing and maintaining data warehouse and analytics architecture to meet the clients’ business analysis and reporting needs.

Data warehousing/Data Modelling:

Key principles with conformed dimensions

Defining robust and reusable data models

Understanding of data normalization

Understanding temporal databases

Excellent research, analysis and problem-solving skills

Extensive knowledge of relational database theory

Experience with data modelling and architecture

Qualifications/ Experience:

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a BI/ Data Analytics role

IT related Degree / Diploma / Certifications

MS Certifications advantageous:

(Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate OR MCSE: Data Management and Analytics OR Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Scientist Associate etc.)

Tech Stack:

PowerBI

SQL SSRS, SSAS, SSIS

Azure Synapse

Experience using the Kimball Methodology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

