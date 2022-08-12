.Net Developer (React)

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a .Net Developer (React) to join them on an independent contract basis

Tasks

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented and programs

Updates of data model documentation

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provision of user guides / training material

Provide hands-on training for own system

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

Qualifications and experience

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns

Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:

.Net C#, ASP.Net, [URL Removed] .Net Core

MVC, MCF, LinQ

HTML, CSS, XML

JavaScript, jQuery, Json

Ajax

SQL 2012 and /or Express

Angular

React

Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols

Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)

Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts

Understanding Planning, Software design

Software Quality and metric

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation

Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

Competencies

Strong analytical and numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality Assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning

Building and Maintaining relationships

Customer Service

Adaptability

Strong teamwork orientation

