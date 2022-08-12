Oracle Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Business Analyst with Business Intelligence Suite
Oracle BI
Oracle Business Intelligence Suite Enterprise Edition
Data Analysis
Designing and developing documentation including procedures, process/ workflowflow diagrams,
work instructions and protocols for processes
Work with the development team in the development of new functionality
Assist with user testing and training
Document, track and provide updates on project status as well as participate inplanning and knowledge transfers
Write functional and technical specifications for new software development
Assist with system design solution
Ensure development/change process is followed
Analysing application to detect bugs/defects
Assisting Support team with escalations
Assisting support team to resoolve service requests
Working designing and implementing system improvements and enhancements
Writing clear business requirement doc
Desired Skills:
- JAD
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- To-be process
- As-is process
- Requirements Gathering
- data analysis
- Oracle
About The Employer:
– Family entreprenurial culture
– work hard play hard
– Fun , high energy environment
– low staff turnover
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension