Power BI Developer at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Sandhurst

Job Description :

Location :- Sandton

Responsibilities will include:

The BI Visualization developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies for data visualization.

Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs

Interact with data modelers and cube developers to understand data sources and to communicate dimensional model enhancements based on business needs

Understand the problem that the business is trying to solve

Understand how to use data to direct business to underlying issues with proposed intervention through actionable insights on dashboards

Documenting dashboard content, sources.

Making information intuitive and simplistic through creative visual methods

Experience with SSAS tabular models

Working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology

Design aesthetically appealing Visuals using data

What skills you will need

Technical skills core:

PowerBI on Cloud and on prem

Creative visualization of data using various components in PowerBI

Relational database SQL Server, Synapse experience plus Data Lake Gen2

Azure analysis services tabular models and SSAS MOLAP cubes

Dimensional modelling skills

Report development

Data Storytelling to solve a business problem using data

Expert database knowledge in SQL, DAX and experience with MS Azure

Modern Azure Datawarehouse design skills

Experience working on large and complex datasets

DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

Strong communicator verbally and in writing

Technical skills additional:

AWS experience

Behavioral skills:

Strong leader

A passion for data

Attention to detail

Highly analytical and critical thinker

Self-starter

Willingness to learn and grow exponentially

A restless curiosity in learning new technology

Ability to work cohesively in a team environment and balance multiple priorities

A team player who can work alone when required and without supervision

High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive

Positive, can-do attitude

Ethical and able to maintain confidentiality and manage boundaries

Professional Qualifications & Experience

Honours or master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Btech In IT

Other qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience

5 to 15 years of experience is preferred

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

cloud

on prem

SQL

SSAS

DAX

Datawarehouse

MS Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries.

