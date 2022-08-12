Power BI Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description :
Location :- Sandton
Responsibilities will include:
The BI Visualization developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies for data visualization.
- Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs
- Interact with data modelers and cube developers to understand data sources and to communicate dimensional model enhancements based on business needs
- Understand the problem that the business is trying to solve
- Understand how to use data to direct business to underlying issues with proposed intervention through actionable insights on dashboards
- Documenting dashboard content, sources.
- Making information intuitive and simplistic through creative visual methods
- Experience with SSAS tabular models
- Working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology
- Design aesthetically appealing Visuals using data
What skills you will need
Technical skills core:
- PowerBI on Cloud and on prem
- Creative visualization of data using various components in PowerBI
- Relational database SQL Server, Synapse experience plus Data Lake Gen2
- Azure analysis services tabular models and SSAS MOLAP cubes
- Dimensional modelling skills
- Report development
- Data Storytelling to solve a business problem using data
- Expert database knowledge in SQL, DAX and experience with MS Azure
- Modern Azure Datawarehouse design skills
- Experience working on large and complex datasets
- DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience
- Strong communicator verbally and in writing
Technical skills additional:
AWS experience
Behavioral skills:
- Strong leader
- A passion for data
- Attention to detail
- Highly analytical and critical thinker
- Self-starter
- Willingness to learn and grow exponentially
- A restless curiosity in learning new technology
- Ability to work cohesively in a team environment and balance multiple priorities
- A team player who can work alone when required and without supervision
- High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive
- Positive, can-do attitude
- Ethical and able to maintain confidentiality and manage boundaries
Professional Qualifications & Experience
- Honours or master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Btech In IT
- Other qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience
- 5 to 15 years of experience is preferred
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- cloud
- on prem
- SQL
- SSAS
- DAX
- Datawarehouse
- MS Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
About Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.
A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries.