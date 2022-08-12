Process Applications Engineer – Mining – Gauteng

Aug 12, 2022

A large international engineering company needs the above to join their team in Gauteng.
Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Minimum HND Chemical Engineering or related is essential.

  • 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience within the Minerals Processing Industry or related is essential.

  • Excellent written and verbal communication and presentational skills are essential.

  • Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

  • Must have a valid driver’s license.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Assisting with identifying areas of improvement and conduct test campaigns in order to optimise equipment efficiencies.

  • Providing technical assistance during commissioning, installation, maintenance and operation stages.

  • Implementing plans to increase competitive share in the market.

  • Maintaining good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.

  • Preparing and delivering technical presentations to existing and prospective customers.

  • Attending and participating at exhibitions and events.

  • Conducting market related research on new industries and products.

  • Establishing and maintaining relationships with customers and key stakeholders.

Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

