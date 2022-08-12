Process Applications Engineer – Mining – Gauteng

A large international engineering company needs the above to join their team in Gauteng.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Minimum HND Chemical Engineering or related is essential.
- 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience within the Minerals Processing Industry or related is essential.
- Excellent written and verbal communication and presentational skills are essential.
- Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Must have a valid driver’s license.
- E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]d
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Assisting with identifying areas of improvement and conduct test campaigns in order to optimise equipment efficiencies.
- Providing technical assistance during commissioning, installation, maintenance and operation stages.
- Implementing plans to increase competitive share in the market.
- Maintaining good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.
- Preparing and delivering technical presentations to existing and prospective customers.
- Attending and participating at exhibitions and events.
- Conducting market related research on new industries and products.
- Establishing and maintaining relationships with customers and key stakeholders.
Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Applications Engineer
- Minerals Processing
- Mining
- Peocess Engineer