SAP Business Analyst

24 months initial contract

Rate- R500 p/h

Qualifications and Experience MUST HAVE requirements:

Tertiary IT Qualification / Similar

5 Years + experience with SAP SD

5 Years + experience as BA SAP SD

5 Years + experience in large, complex, and demanding work environment

2 Years + experience with SAP MM and FI CO

HUGE ADVANTAGE Qualifications and Experience requirements:

Automotive Industry Experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide 2nd level support to cbFC users for any SD topics and or MM,

THe conmpany has many different business areas – Vehicle Manufacture & Exports, Component Exports, Vehicle Wholesales and Retails and Spare Parts (so depending on what contractors you have available I could use either an SD or MM

Troubleshooting and Testing

Functional and Technical specs

General:

Location: Menlyn on Maine in Pretoria

± 60% Office/40% Hybrid

Huge preference for SA citizens

