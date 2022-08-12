SAP Business Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

24 months initial contract
Rate- R500 p/h
Qualifications and Experience MUST HAVE requirements:
- Tertiary IT Qualification / Similar
- 5 Years + experience with SAP SD
- 5 Years + experience as BA SAP SD
- 5 Years + experience in large, complex, and demanding work environment
- 2 Years + experience with SAP MM and FI CO
HUGE ADVANTAGE Qualifications and Experience requirements:
- Automotive Industry Experience
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide 2nd level support to cbFC users for any SD topics and or MM,
- THe conmpany has many different business areas – Vehicle Manufacture & Exports, Component Exports, Vehicle Wholesales and Retails and Spare Parts (so depending on what contractors you have available I could use either an SD or MM
- Troubleshooting and Testing
- Functional and Technical specs
General:
- Location: Menlyn on Maine in Pretoria
- ± 60% Office/40% Hybrid
- Huge preference for SA citizens
Should you meet the above requirements, please send updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SD
- MM
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree