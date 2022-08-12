SAP Business Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

Aug 12, 2022

24 months initial contract
Rate- R500 p/h
Qualifications and Experience MUST HAVE requirements:

  • Tertiary IT Qualification / Similar
  • 5 Years + experience with SAP SD
  • 5 Years + experience as BA SAP SD
  • 5 Years + experience in large, complex, and demanding work environment
  • 2 Years + experience with SAP MM and FI CO

HUGE ADVANTAGE Qualifications and Experience requirements:

  • Automotive Industry Experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide 2nd level support to cbFC users for any SD topics and or MM,
  • THe conmpany has many different business areas – Vehicle Manufacture & Exports, Component Exports, Vehicle Wholesales and Retails and Spare Parts (so depending on what contractors you have available I could use either an SD or MM
  • Troubleshooting and Testing
  • Functional and Technical specs

General:

  • Location: Menlyn on Maine in Pretoria
  • ± 60% Office/40% Hybrid
  • Huge preference for SA citizens

Should you meet the above requirements, please send updated CV to

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • SD
  • MM
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

