One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking an experienced Senior Front-end Developer to join their delivery assurance team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng. The group ensures collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes under its flag.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Highly experienced with [URL Removed] Typescript, Material UI, Node.js, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Client-side application statement management frameworks e.g. Redux, Flux, MobX etc
- Experience and knowledge of Java driven backend APIs
- Solid test management know-how and Agile Methodologies
- UX/UI best principles & practices
- Experience working on microservices based architecture and container driven applications
- Experience with test automation libraries e.g. Selenium, Cypress and [URL Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years