Senior Front-End Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 12, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking an experienced Senior Front-end Developer to join their delivery assurance team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng. The group ensures collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes under its flag.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Highly experienced with [URL Removed] Typescript, Material UI, Node.js, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
  • Client-side application statement management frameworks e.g. Redux, Flux, MobX etc
  • Experience and knowledge of Java driven backend APIs
  • Solid test management know-how and Agile Methodologies
  • UX/UI best principles & practices
  • Experience working on microservices based architecture and container driven applications
  • Experience with test automation libraries e.g. Selenium, Cypress and [URL Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

