Senior Front-End Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking an experienced Senior Front-end Developer to join their delivery assurance team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng. The group ensures collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes under its flag.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Highly experienced with [URL Removed] Typescript, Material UI, Node.js, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Client-side application statement management frameworks e.g. Redux, Flux, MobX etc

Experience and knowledge of Java driven backend APIs

Solid test management know-how and Agile Methodologies

UX/UI best principles & practices

Experience working on microservices based architecture and container driven applications

Experience with test automation libraries e.g. Selenium, Cypress and [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

react.js

TypeScript

Material UI

Node.Js

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Redux

Flux

MobX

Java API

Agile

UX/UI

Selenium

Cypress

Jest.js

Front-end

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

