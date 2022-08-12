Senior Work Study Officer at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The ideal candidate will have:

Experience:

At least 1 year experience in organisational development/ work-study.

Experience in job evaluation within the public services.

Qualifications:

NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management / Organisational Development / Work-study.

Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is also required.

Knowledge:

Good understanding of organisational development and design

Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA prescripts

Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems

Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis

Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques

Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA

Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation

Understanding of business process management and analysis

Records Management

Skills:

Good communication skills;

Computer Literacy

Interviewing skills

Change management

Project Management

Time Management

Personal Attributes

Stakeholders liaison

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work independently

Good interpersonal skills

Initiative

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Flexible

