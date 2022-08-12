Senior Work Study Officer at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 12, 2022

The ideal candidate will have:

Experience:

  • At least 1 year experience in organisational development/ work-study.
  • Experience in job evaluation within the public services.

Qualifications:

  • NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management / Organisational Development / Work-study.
  • Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is also required.

Knowledge:

  • Good understanding of organisational development and design
  • Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA prescripts
  • Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems
  • Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis
  • Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques
  • Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA
  • Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation
  • Understanding of business process management and analysis
  • Records Management

Skills:

  • Good communication skills;
  • Computer Literacy
  • Interviewing skills
  • Change management
  • Project Management
  • Time Management

Personal Attributes

  • Stakeholders liaison
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to work independently
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Initiative
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Flexible

Learn more/Apply for this position