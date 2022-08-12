Senior Work Study Officer at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The ideal candidate will have:
Experience:
- At least 1 year experience in organisational development/ work-study.
- Experience in job evaluation within the public services.
Qualifications:
- NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management / Organisational Development / Work-study.
- Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is also required.
Knowledge:
- Good understanding of organisational development and design
- Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA prescripts
- Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems
- Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis
- Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques
- Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA
- Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation
- Understanding of business process management and analysis
- Records Management
Skills:
- Good communication skills;
- Computer Literacy
- Interviewing skills
- Change management
- Project Management
- Time Management
Personal Attributes
- Stakeholders liaison
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work independently
- Good interpersonal skills
- Initiative
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Flexible