Software Developer (PHP) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic FinTech company seeks the coding talents of a Software Developer who will join its team and help evolve complex enterprise management systems, scale and automate the full lifecycle of software on a resilient infrastructure while aiding in the design and build of tools that can improve monitoring, testing and maintenance of the latest software. The ideal candidate will require 5-10 years Programming including experience and proficiency with PHP & PHP based frameworks, extensive Docker, solid React, Node.js, Bootstrap, TypeScript, JavaScript, Java, Maven, NGINX, Propel, Composer, Git, HTML5, CSS3, GULP, SASS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, RESTful APIs, iOS & Android.

DUTIES:

Assist the current Development team with the increasing number of projects that range from low level driver software to abstract Web Services.

Help evolve complex enterprise management systems while being responsible for and utilizing the latest industry standard container management systems to help scale and automate the full lifecycle of software on a resilient infrastructure.

Become a champion of infrastructure and utilise emerging industry standards to scale software.

Assist with the upgrade of existing in-house software packages that assist with managing and reporting across all areas of the business.

Help design and build tools that can assist with the monitoring, testing and maintenance of the latest software and its underlying infrastructure.

Assist with the maintenance and upgrade of mature software platforms that power all solutions.

Help design new and capable systems that can replace some of the legacy software.

Assist with typical software development where available development capacity is not sufficient.

Assist with the automation of evolving Unit Tests + Regression Tests + Frontend Tests (Selenium) that the QA assists with.

Assist with the development/utilization of systems that can keep workflows and shipping of new products on track, ensuring that they pass quality and unit tests.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have at least 5-10 years of Programming experience on a web stack.

Proficient in web-based application development.

Fluent in programming design patterns and OOP.

Be fluent in web applications and services such as Slack, Google Web Apps, Mediawiki and Discord.

Enjoys learning unfamiliar languages.

Comfortable working in a team with Project Delivery Leads.

Be competent writing technical documentation.

Good troubleshooting skills.

Have a good understanding of PHP and PHP based frameworks and also have the ability to adapt to working on existing, custom frameworks.

Extensive & in-depth knowledge on software scaling & deployment using Docker.

Have a good understanding of Front end frameworks like React, Node.js, Bootstrap, etc.

Understanding of any of the following technologies: PHP, C, TypeScript, JavaScript, Java, Maven, NGINX, Propel, Composer, NPM/Yarn package managers, GIT, HTML5, CSS3, GULP, SASS, Redis and Command Line knowledge.

A good understanding of Database Architecture like MySQL, Cloud SQL, PostgreSQL.

Experience building web applications using micro-services working with RESTful API’s.

Skill with developing mobile applications such as iOS and Android.

Experience in app management and submission.

Have your own transport.

Available to come into the office for the best part of the workday and work week.

Proficient in *nix based systems.

Advantageous –

Kubernetes.

Knowledge of the Enterprise Software domain.

Accredited tertiary education.

Skill with Embedded Development.

Experience in the Banking Tech Space.

Mobile application frameworks are a bonus Ionic, Cordova.

COMMENTS:

