My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solutions Architect to join them on an independent contract basis
Tasks
- Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application
- Designing major aspects of the architecture including components
- Providing technical leadership to the application development team
- Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes
- Obtain performance metrics ensuring current system performance is aligned with expected
- Performing design and code reviews
- Also developing new standards and processes as and where required
- Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements
- Technical database design and data models aligned to the data platform strategy
- Technical system integration diagrams aligned to the Client platform strategy
- Technical integration design for file flows, web services, APIs (all technical components) aligned to the Client platform and API strategy
- Drive the agreed solution architecture design and associated solution delivery with the technical resources like systems analysts, ETL developers, web developers, mobile app developers, external and internal partners; whilst providing technical milestones to the project managers
- Work with the business analysts to understand the detailed business requirements and develop the solution architecture design in accordance with the business requirements.
- Responsible and accountable for adherence and delivery of the agreed solution architecture and technical solution quality
- Manage the assigned technical team/s (including Developers) and ensure continuous improvement in delivery outputs
Qualifications and experience
- Minimum 10 years’ experience as a solution architect in a complex technical environment
- Database design, data models and source to target mapping
- Microsoft SQL 2016, SSIS, SSRS (optional), SSAS (optional)
- Web services, APIs, API Gateways
- Infrastructure knowledge pertaining to Application servers, web servers, database servers
- AWS Cloud
- Web sites, mobile apps
- Use of version control tools
- Oversight of technical environments (DEV, TEST, PPE, PROD)
- .Net Core
- Docker
- AWS Lambdas, AWS ECS, AWS Fargate, AWS RDS, AWS API Gateway, AWS SQS
- AWS SNS, AWS Cloud Watch
- REST
- Ocelot
- SQL Server
- Azure Dev Ops
- JIRA
Competencies
- Leadership
- Results driven
- Decision making
- People management (manage technical resources)
- Team success
- Influencing
- Gaining commitment
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
