Solutions Architect

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solutions Architect to join them on an independent contract basis

Tasks

Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application

Designing major aspects of the architecture including components

Providing technical leadership to the application development team

Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes

Obtain performance metrics ensuring current system performance is aligned with expected

Performing design and code reviews

Also developing new standards and processes as and where required

Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements

Technical database design and data models aligned to the data platform strategy

Technical system integration diagrams aligned to the Client platform strategy

Technical integration design for file flows, web services, APIs (all technical components) aligned to the Client platform and API strategy

Drive the agreed solution architecture design and associated solution delivery with the technical resources like systems analysts, ETL developers, web developers, mobile app developers, external and internal partners; whilst providing technical milestones to the project managers

Work with the business analysts to understand the detailed business requirements and develop the solution architecture design in accordance with the business requirements.

Responsible and accountable for adherence and delivery of the agreed solution architecture and technical solution quality

Manage the assigned technical team/s (including Developers) and ensure continuous improvement in delivery outputs

Qualifications and experience

Minimum 10 years’ experience as a solution architect in a complex technical environment

Database design, data models and source to target mapping

Microsoft SQL 2016, SSIS, SSRS (optional), SSAS (optional)

Web services, APIs, API Gateways

Infrastructure knowledge pertaining to Application servers, web servers, database servers

AWS Cloud

Web sites, mobile apps

Use of version control tools

Oversight of technical environments (DEV, TEST, PPE, PROD)

.Net Core

Docker

AWS Lambdas, AWS ECS, AWS Fargate, AWS RDS, AWS API Gateway, AWS SQS

AWS SNS, AWS Cloud Watch

REST

Ocelot

SQL Server

Azure Dev Ops

JIRA

Competencies

Leadership

Results driven

Decision making

People management (manage technical resources)

Team success

Influencing

Gaining commitment

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

