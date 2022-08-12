Solutions Architect – Western Cape Bellville

Aug 12, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solutions Architect to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

  • Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application
  • Designing major aspects of the architecture including components
  • Providing technical leadership to the application development team
  • Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes
  • Obtain performance metrics ensuring current system performance is aligned with expected
  • Performing design and code reviews
  • Also developing new standards and processes as and where required
  • Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements
  • Technical database design and data models aligned to the data platform strategy
  • Technical system integration diagrams aligned to the Client platform strategy
  • Technical integration design for file flows, web services, APIs (all technical components) aligned to the Client platform and API strategy
  • Drive the agreed solution architecture design and associated solution delivery with the technical resources like systems analysts, ETL developers, web developers, mobile app developers, external and internal partners; whilst providing technical milestones to the project managers
  • Work with the business analysts to understand the detailed business requirements and develop the solution architecture design in accordance with the business requirements.
  • Responsible and accountable for adherence and delivery of the agreed solution architecture and technical solution quality
  • Manage the assigned technical team/s (including Developers) and ensure continuous improvement in delivery outputs

Qualifications and experience

  • Minimum 10 years’ experience as a solution architect in a complex technical environment
  • Database design, data models and source to target mapping
  • Microsoft SQL 2016, SSIS, SSRS (optional), SSAS (optional)
  • Web services, APIs, API Gateways
  • Infrastructure knowledge pertaining to Application servers, web servers, database servers
  • AWS Cloud
  • Web sites, mobile apps
  • Use of version control tools
  • Oversight of technical environments (DEV, TEST, PPE, PROD)
  • .Net Core
  • Docker
  • AWS Lambdas, AWS ECS, AWS Fargate, AWS RDS, AWS API Gateway, AWS SQS
  • AWS SNS, AWS Cloud Watch
  • REST
  • Ocelot
  • SQL Server
  • Azure Dev Ops
  • JIRA

Competencies

  • Leadership
  • Results driven
  • Decision making
  • People management (manage technical resources)
  • Team success
  • Influencing
  • Gaining commitment

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Docker
  • SQL Server
  • Jira
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

