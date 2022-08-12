Technical Business Analyst -2022_75

Aug 12, 2022

An International Mining Company has a contract vacancy for a Technical/Process Business Analyst with experience in the Mining Processing Plants
PLEASE NOTE; ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

  • Min 5 years working experience in business and systems for mining solutions

  • Process or Chemical Engineering

  • Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)

  • SQL Database experience (optional)

  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures

  • Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

  • Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

  • Stakeholder Mapping

  • Requirements Mapping

  • Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

  • Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

  • Drafting use case diagrams

  • Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed

  • Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities

  • Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions

  • Assist in business process design

  • Analyze data and produce reports

  • Experience with Mining Processing Plants

  • Control and Instrumentation experience will be advantageous

  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

  • Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

  • Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

  • Exposure to Agile software development

  • Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

  • Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs

  • A creative problem-solver and solution oriented

  • A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

  • Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents

  • Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively

  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

  • Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner

  • Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

Desired Skills:

  • Control and Instrumentation experience
  • IT and ICT solution design
  • System Analytical Skills
  • SDLC
  • Microsoft and Azure
  • SQL Database

