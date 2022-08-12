Technical Business Analyst -2022_75

An International Mining Company has a contract vacancy for a Technical/Process Business Analyst with experience in the Mining Processing Plants

Min 5 years working experience in business and systems for mining solutions

Process or Chemical Engineering

Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)

SQL Database experience (optional)

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Ability to work under pressure

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Requirements Mapping

Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams

Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed

Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions

Assist in business process design

Analyze data and produce reports

Experience with Mining Processing Plants

Control and Instrumentation experience will be advantageous

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

Exposure to Agile software development

Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs

A creative problem-solver and solution oriented

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents

Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner

Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

