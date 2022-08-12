Technical Business Analyst -2022_75

An International Mining Company has a contract vacancy for a Technical/Process Business Analyst with experience in the Mining Processing Plants
- Min 5 years working experience in business and systems for mining solutions
- Process or Chemical Engineering
- Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
- SQL Database experience (optional)
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Ability to work under pressure
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures
- Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
- Stakeholder Mapping
- Requirements Mapping
- Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
- Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams
- Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
- Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions
- Assist in business process design
- Analyze data and produce reports
- Experience with Mining Processing Plants
- Control and Instrumentation experience will be advantageous
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
- Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
- Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
- Exposure to Agile software development
- Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
- Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs
- A creative problem-solver and solution oriented
- A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents
- Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
- Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner
- Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
Desired Skills:
- Control and Instrumentation experience
- IT and ICT solution design
- System Analytical Skills
- SDLC
- Microsoft and Azure
- SQL Database