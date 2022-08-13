Network and Security Architect Team at AVBOB Mutual Assurance Society

Aug 13, 2022

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Lead, supervise, mentor and motivate the network and security teams.
  • Create an environment of trust, creative thinking, cohesive team effort and constant improvement.
  • Provide the team with a vision of network and security related project objectives and deliverables.
  • Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards
  • Design and implement new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.
  • Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages and scheduling upgrades.
  • Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.
  • Performing business continuity operations and data backups when required.
  • Configure routing and switching equipment, IP voice services and firewalls.
  • Provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers.
  • Undertake capacity management and audit of IP addressing and hosted devices within data centres.
  • Liaise with project management teams, engineers and service desk agents on a regular basis.
  • Troubleshoots network access problems and implements network security policies and procedures.
  • Ensures network (LAN/WAN, telecommunications, and voice) security access and protects against unauthorised access, modification, or destruction.
  • Develop and implement information network and security plans and policies.
  • Develop strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach.
  • Develop or implement tools to assist in detection, prevention and analysis of security threats.
  • Conduct awareness training of the workforce on information network and security standards, policies and best practices.
  • Installation and use of firewalls, virtual private networks, data encryption and other security products and procedures.
  • Conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests.
  • Monitor networks and systems for security breaches, through the use of software that detects intrusions and anomalous system behaviour.
  • Investigate security breaches.
  • Lead incident response, including steps to minimise the impact and then conducting a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage.
  • Provide technical support to systems, services and networks regarding security and provide advice and guidance to business technologies and costs.
  • Managing Service Level Agreements (SLA), maintenance agreements and contracts.
  • Support and mentor Junior Administrators, Technicians and Service Desk personnel on network and security related issues.
  • Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network and security infrastructure.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

  • BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications
  • ITIL certification.
  • Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network
  • Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)
  • CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)
  • CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls and content filtering.
  • Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.
  • Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)
  • Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies and methods.
  • Expertise in designing secure networks, systems and application architectures.
  • Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies and methods.
  • Planning, researching and developing network and security policies, SOP’s
  • System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.
  • Expertise with mobile and malicious code.
  • Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.
  • Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • High integrity.
  • The ability to multi-task.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Strong organisational skills.
  • The ability to thrive in fast-paced, high-stress situations.
  • Good troubleshooting skills.
  • Good management skills
  • The ability to communicate network security issues to peers and management

Desired Skills:

  • attention to detail
  • good management skills
  • good troubleshooting skills
  • ability to multi task

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension
  • Maternity leave
  • Medical Aid

