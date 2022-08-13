Network and Security Architect Team at AVBOB Mutual Assurance Society

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Lead, supervise, mentor and motivate the network and security teams.
- Create an environment of trust, creative thinking, cohesive team effort and constant improvement.
- Provide the team with a vision of network and security related project objectives and deliverables.
- Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards
- Design and implement new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.
- Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages and scheduling upgrades.
- Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.
- Performing business continuity operations and data backups when required.
- Configure routing and switching equipment, IP voice services and firewalls.
- Provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers.
- Undertake capacity management and audit of IP addressing and hosted devices within data centres.
- Liaise with project management teams, engineers and service desk agents on a regular basis.
- Troubleshoots network access problems and implements network security policies and procedures.
- Ensures network (LAN/WAN, telecommunications, and voice) security access and protects against unauthorised access, modification, or destruction.
- Develop and implement information network and security plans and policies.
- Develop strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach.
- Develop or implement tools to assist in detection, prevention and analysis of security threats.
- Conduct awareness training of the workforce on information network and security standards, policies and best practices.
- Installation and use of firewalls, virtual private networks, data encryption and other security products and procedures.
- Conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests.
- Monitor networks and systems for security breaches, through the use of software that detects intrusions and anomalous system behaviour.
- Investigate security breaches.
- Lead incident response, including steps to minimise the impact and then conducting a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage.
- Provide technical support to systems, services and networks regarding security and provide advice and guidance to business technologies and costs.
- Managing Service Level Agreements (SLA), maintenance agreements and contracts.
- Support and mentor Junior Administrators, Technicians and Service Desk personnel on network and security related issues.
- Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network and security infrastructure.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
- BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications
- ITIL certification.
- Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network
- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)
- CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)
- CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls and content filtering.
- Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.
- Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)
- Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies and methods.
- Expertise in designing secure networks, systems and application architectures.
- Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies and methods.
- Planning, researching and developing network and security policies, SOP’s
- System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.
- Expertise with mobile and malicious code.
- Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.
- Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- High integrity.
- The ability to multi-task.
- Attention to detail.
- Strong organisational skills.
- The ability to thrive in fast-paced, high-stress situations.
- Good troubleshooting skills.
- Good management skills
- The ability to communicate network security issues to peers and management
Desired Skills:
- attention to detail
- good management skills
- good troubleshooting skills
- ability to multi task
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Maternity leave
- Medical Aid