Integration Developer (IT)

Description of Work

The function of the Integration Specialist is to design and build integration services as per User Requirements Specification and in accordance with company development standards as well as oversee and review work done by other developers in the Integration team.

Provide leadership, vision, and supervision to the team.

Conduct daily team meetings to schedule and prioritize work.

Manage documentation and handover process when required.

Identify training requirements.

Take a lead role in all projects in design and review of the integration required.

Role and Responsibilities

Ensure adherence to Integration Development documents e.g. Procedures.

Supervise Integration developers in the Integration team.

Identify opportunities to improve developers.

To support and coach team members through the development process.

Develop configurable and reusable integration services to improve efficiency.

Comment all code to facilitate understanding.

Conduct comprehensive and methodical testing to ensure successful development.

If defects are reported, investigate, analyze and correct timeously.

Research new technologies, tools and techniques.

Conduct own and peer code review.

Maintaining the systems after implementation (change requests).

Analysing and packaging business information to realise the business value thereof.

Presentation of business information and grouping this knowledge based on business value and business impact

Linking business strategy to information technology systems development to ensure business value

Combining process/workflow, functional, organisational ad data/resource views with underlying metric such as costs, cycle times and responsibilities to provide a foundation for analysing value chains, activity-based costs, bottlenecks, critical paths and inefficiencies.

Business modelling services which consists of modelling the client’s business as defined by its key strategies, stakeholders, mission, functions, processes and organisational structures both for current and future state on a project/initiative.

Modelling the hierarchical analysis of the key functions, sub-functions, and associated information required in support of the organisation’s major activities that provide a framework for developing the information architecture and establishing the information systems development plan.

Other

All other job-related related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Education Requirements

IT tertiary qualification with a Major in Information Systems or Computer Science.

Experience

Minimum 5 years development experience.

Minimum 1 year of experience in a supervisory role

Preferred Skills

Must have experience in integration technologies and building of complex integration flows with at least one of the technologies(IBM ACE, Oracle Fusion or TIBCO BW)

Have a proven track record of project delivery, and number of projects delivered into the business. Project a positive, professional image at all times. Excellent Communication (written and verbal). Interpersonal. Time management. Ability to work independently and within a team. Ability to plan, review, assign and evaluate the work of team members to ensure efficiency and effectiveness. Ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with management, team members and stakeholders. Write highly efficient, configurable and reusable code. Quick learning ability. Very strong attention to detail. Ability to perform under pressure.

Desired Skills:

IT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

