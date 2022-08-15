Application Specialist for Nuclear Medicine

Well known medical devices company requires an individual with a qualification in Nuclear Medicine or a qualified Radiographer to support their clients in the private sector and DOH institutions for their Nuclear product range and services.

Tertiary qualification in Diagnostic Radiography and Nuclear Medicine

Working experience in Clinical Nuclear Medicine

Experience working with SPECT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT and processing Software

Academic and research experience would be advantageous

Tender experience will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Nuclear medicine

radiographer

oncology

PET / CT

SPECT

Tenders

SPECT / CT

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

pension

car allowance

petrol card

cell

Ipad

