Application Specialist for Nuclear Medicine

Well known medical devices company requires an individual with a qualification in Nuclear Medicine or a qualified Radiographer to support their clients in the private sector and DOH institutions for their Nuclear product range and services.
Tertiary qualification in Diagnostic Radiography and Nuclear Medicine
Working experience in Clinical Nuclear Medicine
Experience working with SPECT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT and processing Software
Academic and research experience would be advantageous
Tender experience will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Nuclear medicine
- radiographer
- oncology
- PET / CT
- SPECT
- Tenders
- SPECT / CT
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- pension
- car allowance
- petrol card
- cell
- Ipad