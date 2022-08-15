Business Analyst at Old Mutual – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This role analyses and advises business on business requirements and works with design & implementation staff to design & implement solutions within constraints. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
- “Analyses past, present and future business environment.
- Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.
- Works closely with systems analyst and project manager to design and implement solutions within constraints.
- Investigates and defines requirements for business processes.
- This includes the As Is and To Be processes.
- Works with managers and relevant users on feasibility studies and establishing business and systems requirements.
- Formulates strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment.
- Analyses system or business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.
- Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.
- Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.
- Provides support and facilitates sessions for end users, e.g. training.
- Consults to management (both IT and business) on business procedures and policies.”
Minimum Criteria:
- Minimum of 6 years or more of Business Analysis experience
- Proven Business Analysis experience in the Digital environment, minimum of 3 years
- Advantageous – Business Analysis experience in the Financial industry
- Matriculation Certificate (Matric)
- Diploma in Business Analysis (FTI or Other Institution)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- scrum
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours