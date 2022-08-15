Business Analyst at Old Mutual

This role analyses and advises business on business requirements and works with design & implementation staff to design & implement solutions within constraints. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

“Analyses past, present and future business environment.

Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.

Works closely with systems analyst and project manager to design and implement solutions within constraints.

Investigates and defines requirements for business processes.

This includes the As Is and To Be processes.

Works with managers and relevant users on feasibility studies and establishing business and systems requirements.

Formulates strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment.

Analyses system or business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.

Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.

Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.

Provides support and facilitates sessions for end users, e.g. training.

Consults to management (both IT and business) on business procedures and policies.”

Minimum Criteria:

Minimum of 6 years or more of Business Analysis experience

Proven Business Analysis experience in the Digital environment, minimum of 3 years

Advantageous – Business Analysis experience in the Financial industry

Matriculation Certificate (Matric)

Diploma in Business Analysis (FTI or Other Institution)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

scrum

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

