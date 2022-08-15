Business Analyst at Old Mutual

Aug 15, 2022

This role analyses and advises business on business requirements and works with design & implementation staff to design & implement solutions within constraints. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

  • “Analyses past, present and future business environment.
  • Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.
  • Works closely with systems analyst and project manager to design and implement solutions within constraints.
  • Investigates and defines requirements for business processes.
  • This includes the As Is and To Be processes.
  • Works with managers and relevant users on feasibility studies and establishing business and systems requirements.
  • Formulates strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment.
  • Analyses system or business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.
  • Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.
  • Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.
  • Provides support and facilitates sessions for end users, e.g. training.
  • Consults to management (both IT and business) on business procedures and policies.”

Minimum Criteria:

  • Minimum of 6 years or more of Business Analysis experience
  • Proven Business Analysis experience in the Digital environment, minimum of 3 years
  • Advantageous – Business Analysis experience in the Financial industry
  • Matriculation Certificate (Matric)
  • Diploma in Business Analysis (FTI or Other Institution)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • scrum

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

