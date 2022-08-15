Business Analyst x5 at AJ Personnel

Requirement:

An appropriate university degree with a preference for BEng (Industrial), BSc (Computer Science) or BCom (Informatics).

5 years of experience as a Business Analysis preferably in the Retail industry

Key Performance:

Initiate and execute Projects Establishment Initiation Activities

Gather and document business requirements

Analyze and document the changes required in system architecture

Ensure that the solution is tested and validated against the business requirements

Implement the solution and conduct a handover to operations

Manage the projects through their lifecycle

Effective self-management and teamwork

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

About The Employer:

Large diversified listed retail group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg

