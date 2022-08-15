Business Intelligence at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

PURPOSE
Design, development and maintenance of the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders. Design and generate reports to give analytical and quantitative insight to business in order to make improved operational, tactical and strategic decisions. Generate reports to improve efficiencies in the business.
Experience and qualifications
- Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or Business Analysis Diploma
- Experience – 3 to 4 Years related experience
- At-least 2 Years Business Intelligence, data management or Analytics experience
- Banking experience is advantageous
Key Capabilities and competencies
- Predictive Modeling
- Problem solving using data
- Effective data visualization
- Data analysis and manipulation
- Real-Time reporting
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- SQL
- SAS
- Excel
- Python
- Machine learning
- Matlab
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma