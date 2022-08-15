Business Intelligence at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

PURPOSE

Design, development and maintenance of the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders. Design and generate reports to give analytical and quantitative insight to business in order to make improved operational, tactical and strategic decisions. Generate reports to improve efficiencies in the business.

Experience and qualifications

Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or Business Analysis Diploma

Experience – 3 to 4 Years related experience

At-least 2 Years Business Intelligence, data management or Analytics experience

Banking experience is advantageous

Key Capabilities and competencies

Predictive Modeling

Problem solving using data

Effective data visualization

Data analysis and manipulation

Real-Time reporting

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SQL

SAS

Excel

Python

Machine learning

Matlab

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

