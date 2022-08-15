C# Developer at Signature Business Solutions – Gauteng Woodmead

Purpose of the role:
- Purpose of C# developer will be responsible for building C# applications, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts.
- Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.
Requiremnets
- Matric
- IT/Software development related qualification
- Fluent in Afrikaans or English
Technologies Used
- C#
- Bootstrap
- MVC
- Net
- WPF
Duties and Responsibilites
- Customize Organisation’s application as per the signed off functional system specifications (“FSS”) or change request documents based on the agreed plan of activities
- Effective support to participating business areas
- Design and develop applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure
- Strong interpersonal skills.
Desired Skills:
