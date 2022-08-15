C#.Net Mid / Snr Developer at Fourier Recruitment

C#.Net Mid / Snr Developer

Mid to Senior Developer

Degree or relevant diploma or certifications

Design and Development Web and Mobile applications from user requirements to final implementation and post implementation support.

Provide development support to the development and operations team.

Have a very good understanding of the Visual Studio Development Environment.

Good knowledge of Source Control methodologies and how to correctly utilise them.

Have a good understanding of industry standard architectural concepts and how to successfully implement them.

Ability to self-educate through research and the ability to apply knowledge to real world scenarios.

Ability to solve complex business challenges with simple maintainable developed solutions.

Must have a can-do attitude.

Position is on-site – Rivonia

Technologies : C#, .Net MVC, .Net Web API, MS SQL, Javascript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Azure DevOps, CSS

Well Known Software Development Company that Specialises In Enterprise Software Development seeks C#.Net Mid / Snr Developer

WORDS FROM THE DIRECTOR

I’m looking back over my 15 years of Software Development, that is from the time that I’ve started working as a software developer and not including everything I’ve done before that. Software development has never been a career for me. Every system I’ve ever implemented became a part of me and I became part of it. If I think about it that way, I have a digital footprint running all over South Africa impacting various people daily (hopefully in a positive way, but hey, nobody is perfect). The question in my mind is this, is software development a career or a lifestyle. When you go home do you switch off from all the development or do you still think about that awesome implementation and the impact you have on the world (small or large).

Minimum Requirements

