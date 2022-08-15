Data Analyst at Reverside

Core responsibilities include:
• Mining large structured and unstructured datasets for a multitude of companies with different data structures
• Ownership of data structures and relevant business logic by setting standards and vision for normalized data sets
• Support the design of data systems to ensure data analytics takes place in an efficient, scalable, and reproducible way
• Usage of data to find new insights to inform healthcare strategies and develop product – there will be a broad range of fields to understand from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc.
• Performing basic to advanced data analytics both ad hoc and in production
• Present data and model findings in a way that provides actionable insights
• Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context
• Improve processes and data outcomes where opportunities arise Additionally, you will be required to contribution to the innovation and product creation process.
- Exceptional communication skills across a wide range of stakeholders
• Ability to work cohesively in a team environment while balancing multiple priorities
• High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive
• Positive, can-do attitude focused on continuous improvement
• Ability to take feedback and constructive criticism to drive improved delivery
• Rigorous ability to problem-solve and optimise environment
• Excellent co-ordination skills
A deep understanding of the technical tools used in healthcare analytics is required as the bases for development of analytical products, as such the following core understandings are required:
• Deep experience and skill set in SQL, python, and advanced excel
• Deep understanding in basic to advanced statistics, risk adjustment and health outcome assessment frameworks
• Deep understanding of data in various areas of expertise from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc.
• Knowledge of databases and structures, governance and meta data standards including data architecture principals, ETL/ELT, etc.
• Knowledge of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.
• Knowledge of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications
• Knowledge of data science in the healthcare space
• Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)
• Experience in Microsoft Azure preferred (Databricks, Synapse, Data Factory, etc.)
Qualifications :
- A bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, statistics, healthcare-related, or similar
- A master’s degree in a related field preferred
- Extensive experience in healthcare analytics
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Azure
- SQL
- Python
- Data science in healthcare
- ETL
- Health outcome assessment frameworks
- Design of data systems
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
