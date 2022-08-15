DATA ANALYST – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 15, 2022

  • Job Description

A company is looking for a dynamic, energetic and self-motivated individual to work from our Johannesburg Office. They will be responsible for analysing data of clients and potential clients, with a goal of quantifying value available and using this to drive sales and operational strategy.

  • Key Areas of Responsibility
  • Analyse income reports to quantify claimable amounts, making use of existing databases of laws and treaties
  • Understand fund structures and the impact on taxation
  • Strategise ways to improve existing methodology and systems
  • Remain knowledgeable of market and industry trends
  • Creation of reports in Salesforce and /or Power BI
  • Building of models using visual toolsets (Knime) and/or Python and Java (or Javascript)
  • Predictive modelling/ machine learning
  • Development of data ingestion automations including SQL integrations to external data sources
  • Development of Excel VBA macros
  • Building of RPA bots
  • Individual Requirements
  • Advanced Excel and Word skills
  • Deadline driven
  • Analytical thinker
  • Mathematical background
  • Works well in teams.
  • Easily adaptable to new challenges.
  • Keen to learn new software/ skills.
  • Problem solving ability
  • Ability to communicate complicated concepts in a straightforward manner
  • Attention to detail is very important
  • Qualifications and Experience
  • BSc Maths and/or Stats / BSc Engineering / BSc/BCom Finance
  • Very Strong academic background
  • Knowledge of the financial services / investments industry advantageous
  • Good command of English Language – written and oral
  • Data analytics experience (excel modelling/ VBA) (MCSA/MCSE Advantageous)
  • Reporting and dashboard experience (building Power Bi Reports).
  • Experience in SQL
  • Experience in Java/Javascript/ Python development (essential to be able to read and understand code)
  • Experience in Agile work methodology.

