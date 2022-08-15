DATA ANALYST – Gauteng Johannesburg

A company is looking for a dynamic, energetic and self-motivated individual to work from our Johannesburg Office. They will be responsible for analysing data of clients and potential clients, with a goal of quantifying value available and using this to drive sales and operational strategy.

Key Areas of Responsibility

Analyse income reports to quantify claimable amounts, making use of existing databases of laws and treaties

Understand fund structures and the impact on taxation

Strategise ways to improve existing methodology and systems

Remain knowledgeable of market and industry trends

Creation of reports in Salesforce and /or Power BI

Building of models using visual toolsets (Knime) and/or Python and Java (or Javascript)

Predictive modelling/ machine learning

Development of data ingestion automations including SQL integrations to external data sources

Development of Excel VBA macros

Building of RPA bots

Individual Requirements

Advanced Excel and Word skills

Deadline driven

Analytical thinker

Mathematical background

Works well in teams.

Easily adaptable to new challenges.

Keen to learn new software/ skills.

Problem solving ability

Ability to communicate complicated concepts in a straightforward manner

Attention to detail is very important

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Maths and/or Stats / BSc Engineering / BSc/BCom Finance

Very Strong academic background

Knowledge of the financial services / investments industry advantageous

Good command of English Language – written and oral

Data analytics experience (excel modelling/ VBA) (MCSA/MCSE Advantageous)

Reporting and dashboard experience (building Power Bi Reports).

Experience in SQL

Experience in Java/Javascript/ Python development (essential to be able to read and understand code)

Experience in Agile work methodology.

