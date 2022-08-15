DATA ANALYST – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Job Description
A company is looking for a dynamic, energetic and self-motivated individual to work from our Johannesburg Office. They will be responsible for analysing data of clients and potential clients, with a goal of quantifying value available and using this to drive sales and operational strategy.
- Key Areas of Responsibility
- Analyse income reports to quantify claimable amounts, making use of existing databases of laws and treaties
- Understand fund structures and the impact on taxation
- Strategise ways to improve existing methodology and systems
- Remain knowledgeable of market and industry trends
- Creation of reports in Salesforce and /or Power BI
- Building of models using visual toolsets (Knime) and/or Python and Java (or Javascript)
- Predictive modelling/ machine learning
- Development of data ingestion automations including SQL integrations to external data sources
- Development of Excel VBA macros
- Building of RPA bots
- Individual Requirements
- Advanced Excel and Word skills
- Deadline driven
- Analytical thinker
- Mathematical background
- Works well in teams.
- Easily adaptable to new challenges.
- Keen to learn new software/ skills.
- Problem solving ability
- Ability to communicate complicated concepts in a straightforward manner
- Attention to detail is very important
- Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Maths and/or Stats / BSc Engineering / BSc/BCom Finance
- Very Strong academic background
- Knowledge of the financial services / investments industry advantageous
- Good command of English Language – written and oral
- Data analytics experience (excel modelling/ VBA) (MCSA/MCSE Advantageous)
- Reporting and dashboard experience (building Power Bi Reports).
- Experience in SQL
- Experience in Java/Javascript/ Python development (essential to be able to read and understand code)
- Experience in Agile work methodology.
