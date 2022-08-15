Data Centre Engineer at Private – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Do you want to work in a team where everyone is working towards the same goal? Do you want to help support, implement and integrate leading edge technologies to our clients? Are long hours at work no longer an issue for you? Do you enjoy solving problems and are con dent in your technical skillset? Apply now!

The Data Center Engineer, SAN (Storage Area Network), VMware ESXi, Vmware vSphere 5.1 or later, Cisco UCS Servers, Veritas, Veeam, Dell EMC Servers and storage, HPE Servers and Synergy is responsible for the operation of a data center infrastructure including servers/storage systems. In this role you will be responsible for ensuring all aspects of system uptime by troubleshooting server hardware issues and application problems as well as support and implement backup technologies. You will also provide technical support to our clients on premise or remote to resolve issues that may arise from an installed systems

Exposure to large data centres hosted and on premise

Ensure that the infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Ensure that any software that is part of the solution is installed and configured according to client requirements

Proactively identify problems and errors as they occur and log such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Liaise with all stakeholders including client IT environments and colleagues to expedite diagnosis of errors and problems and to identify a resolution

Investigate first line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems following knowledge articles

Respond to and diagnose all alerts, escalate to L4 Engineer or vendor when unable to resolve within the stipulated time

Ensure incidents are updated with progress and resolution details in a timely manner using the required platform

Ensure the efficient and comprehensive resolution of incidents and requests

Apply tools, techniques and processes to track, log, report on and correct configuration items, components, and changes

Investigate problems on systems, processes and services and assists with the implementation of agreed remedies and onsite technical support to clients and onsite technical support to clients

Provide first and second field engineering services to clients and assist with escalation of more junior engineer levels

Report and escalate incidents to 3rd party vendors where required and take ownership end to end

Follow the required handover procedures for shift changes to ensure service continuity

Standby essential as per rotational schedule and will include after-hour work

Excellent communicate skills, both verbal and written

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance and consider possible changing circumstances preventative measures

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance and consider possible changing circumstances

Maintain a positive outlook at work.

Work well in a pressurized environment and take ownership end to end

Be willing to deliver longer and after hours work where required for support and project work

Apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to con rm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting.

Adapt to changing circumstances.

Client centric on all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.

Up skill and maintain certifications and relevant exams.

Aptitude as a eager learner and achieve training goals set for this position. Long term commitment.

Working knowledge on Microsoft server OS

Certified VMware VCP 6.5 / 6.7 / 7.0

Working knowledge on Backup and Recovery technologies (Veeam, Veritas)

? Certified and Minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break

? Certified and Minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break

? Certified and Minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break

x on HPE ML/DL/BL platforms

x on HPE Primera Storage

x on HPE 3PAR

ed and Minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break

ed and Minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break

x on HPE Synergy Blade systems

x on HPE StoreOnce

Certi ed and Minimum 1 Years’ Experience on HPE Simplivity nodes

Minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on Dell PowerEdge/Data Domain/VNX/VNXe/Unity

Minimum 3 Years’ Experience on Cisco MDS Fabric switching

Minimum 3 Years’ Experience on Brocade MDS Fabric switching

Minimum 3 Years’ Experience in implementation and con guration of HPE and Dell EMC systems.

Solid understanding of SAN Fabrics

Desired Skills:

