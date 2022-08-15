DevOps Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ASSIST in the design, implementation, customisation, integration, support and maintenance of the software development and IT operations Department of a dynamic FinTech company in Joburg seeking your technical expertise to be its next DevOps Engineer. You will also be expected to ensure that the infrastructure and software is built and deployed using CI/CD pipelines that meet the needs of the company and its customers. A primary requirement of the role is to automate processes using Terraform and / or Ansible. You must have 5+ years’ experience with Kubernetes, Red Hat, VMware, Linux, UNIX, FreeBSD, Solaris, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Azure, Git, Python, Ruby and Bash.

DUTIES:

Design, develop and implement systems, processes and solutions for customers.

Integrate various open-source software solutions with COTS and cloud solutions.

Banking grade application management, monitoring and support.

Build and release processes/ methodologies/ pipelines.

Tool/ Application development in support of the development and maintenance of customer systems.

Configuration, system and network management and monitoring.

Provide professional and technical support for the following areas: Implementation and customer consulting, internal development systems support, customer solution support, encompassing all aspects of the customer service delivery pipeline.

Infrastructure Management will entail capacity planning for physical and cloud- based solutions and providers, budgeting, life span/ utilization proposals for maintenance/ upgrades, as well as connectivity and datacentre management and support.

Design/Improve/Maintenance of change management, package and distribution mechanisms, builds/releases and deployment technologies.

Log all query, fault transactions, troubleshooting, fault escalation and root cause analysis.

Investigation, implementation, maintenance, support and upgrade of POPIA, PCI Compliance, Security, ITIL and any other local or international controls.

Research, maintenance and selection of current and/or new ticket/call resolution, product management, project management, development Management, tools and resources (associated API’s).

Standby work for a portion of each month.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5+ years’ experience with the following –

Kubernetes.

Red Hat experience and certifications relating to: Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Enterprise Virtualization (RHEV, VMware).

UNIX Systems Administration (Linux, Ubuntu, Red Hat, FreeBSD, Solaris or other UNIX-like OSs).

IP Networking (routing, network design, problem solving, firewalls).

Linux security best practices.

Database Administration (MySQL, PostgreSQL).

Configuration Management frameworks and tools (Ansible, Puppet).

Experience with implementation, maintenance and solutions making use of cloud infrastructure services (Azure)

Running, supporting, implementation and debugging of Enterprise Java applications. Standalone, JBoss/ WildFly, Tomcat or similar.

Application build server (Jenkins) with CI/CD fundamentals.

Linux containers (Docker).

Revision Control systems i.e., GIT.

Experience scripting and small application development in Python, Ruby and Bash.

Server/Application monitoring and performance tuning.

Disaster Recovery.

Excellent documentation skills.

Advantageous –

OpenShift/ Kubernetes.

SQL and relational database knowledge and theory.

Understanding of business intelligence tools and infrastructure, data warehousing solutions and infrastructure requirements.

Monitoring tools (Grafana, Prometheus).

Enterprise logging (Elasticsearch, Logstash/ Fluentd, Kibana).

Enterprise application tracing (Opentracing, Jaeger, Zipkin).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to be self-motivated.

Learn on your own, work independently and be proactive.

Can take ownership of new projects.

Good technical writing skills.

Good communication skills – written and verbal.

Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

Exceptional customer focus.

Good at prioritizing and organisational skills of self.

Take initiative and ensure communication flows both up and down the value chain.

Ability to multi-task, and context switch.

COMMENTS:

