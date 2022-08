Field IT Technician A+ N+ Internship – Gauteng Midrand

IT Field Technician with A+N+ – Drivers license and own car

IT company in Midrand needs a A+N+ qualified technician to serve an Internship for 6 months. Must have a drivers license and own car (fuel reimbursed). Please apply directly on our website. [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position