Full Stack Developer (Microservices) at Red Ember Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our Client is currently hiring a Full Stack Developer.

Requirements:

  • Java/J2EE, Spring, Spring Boot, REST, JSON, Micro Services, 12 Factor Apps, Apache
  • Strong understanding of microservice architecture
  • Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based platforms
  • Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth token-based authentication protocol
  • 3-5 years of hands on experience designing and developing microservices using either Java/Spring Boot or nodejs
  • 3-5 years of experience with system integration
  • Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience with API concepts and technologies such as REST, JSON, XML, SOAP, YAML, GraphQL, and Swagger
  • Experience developing within agile methodology using CI/CD pipeline
  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and SOA
  • Good knowledge of integration architectures
  • Experience supporting and/or implementing complex integration projects
  • Excellent client management skills
  • Experience with Data modelling would be an asset
  • 3 years of experiences of implementation knowledge of Open API specification and Swagger 20
  • Experience on Java, Spring/Spring Boot
  • Experience on Microservices development and implementation
  • 3 to 4 years of experiences in API design/modelling using Swagger 20 or Open API specification
  • Test capability SOAUPUI, Selenium, Cucumber, Postman
  • Awareness of software design principles and integration patterns in general and of consuming and creating REST and SOAP web services in particular
  • Experience in developing sophisticated applications in Java, J2EE, Spring Boot, Spring Security, Hibernate (or any other ORM)
  • Proficiency in creating RESTful APIs and API Communications Good to have knowledge of OpenAPI and Swagger
  • Knowledge of Microservices & related technologies, Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud services
  • Practical knowledge in relational database concepts and writing SQL statements

