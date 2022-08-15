Full Stack Java Developoer – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT – ENDING 31.12.2024
HYBRID – PRETORIA, MIDRAND, HOME

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Lead development team

  • Java EE

  • Azure

  • Spring/Quarkus

  • Kafka

  • Kubernetes

  • Git ( Bitbucket )

  • Test driven development

  • Swagger Documentation

  • Cloud Architecture

  • Angular

  • JavaScript

  • CSS

  • NodeJS

  • CI/CD tool stack (Jenkins)

  • Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

  • Relational database

  • JMS knowledge

