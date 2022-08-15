Helpdesk Technician

Our client is urgently looking for a Helpdesk Technician to join their organization

Location: Cyrildene, Bedfordview

Requirements:

Matric

Relevant certificates/qualifications

3+ years of experience as a Helpdesk Technician

Telephonic and Remote Helpdesk support (Hardware and software)

Must be tech-savvy

Must be available immediately

Experience with SQL Script and SQL Database will be an added advantage

Responsibilities:

VFP: New Product Faults Located, Reported, and Fully Corrected.

Serving as the first point of contact for customers/clients seeking technical assistance over the phone or email

Performing remote troubleshooting through diagnostic techniques and pertinent questions

Determining the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers

Logging and Closing Calls

Walk the customer through the problem-solving process

Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel

Provide accurate information on products or services

Record events and problems and their resolution in logs

Follow-up and update customer status and information

Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team

Identify and suggest possible improvements to procedures

Locate, Test, and Report Bugs

Write up Troubleshooting methods and recommendations

Provide customers and clients with a safe and secure platform and terminal to alleviate frustrations and problems and ultimately give them security and stability through guidance and support

Internal Technical Support

Desired Skills:

SQL Database

SQL Script

Helpdesk Support

