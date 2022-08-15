Our client is urgently looking for a Helpdesk Technician to join their organization
Our client is urgently looking for a Helpdesk Technician to join their organization
Location: Cyrildene, Bedfordview
Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant certificates/qualifications
- 3+ years of experience as a Helpdesk Technician
- Telephonic and Remote Helpdesk support (Hardware and software)
- Must be tech-savvy
- Must be available immediately
- Experience with SQL Script and SQL Database will be an added advantage
Responsibilities:
- VFP: New Product Faults Located, Reported, and Fully Corrected.
- Serving as the first point of contact for customers/clients seeking technical assistance over the phone or email
- Performing remote troubleshooting through diagnostic techniques and pertinent questions
- Determining the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers
- Logging and Closing Calls
- Walk the customer through the problem-solving process
- Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel
- Provide accurate information on products or services
- Record events and problems and their resolution in logs
- Follow-up and update customer status and information
- Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team
- Identify and suggest possible improvements to procedures
- Locate, Test, and Report Bugs
- Write up Troubleshooting methods and recommendations
- Provide customers and clients with a safe and secure platform and terminal to alleviate frustrations and problems and ultimately give them security and stability through guidance and support
- Internal Technical Support
Desired Skills:
- SQL Database
- SQL Script
- Helpdesk Support