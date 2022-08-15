Helpdesk Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 15, 2022

Our client is urgently looking for a Helpdesk Technician to join their organization
Location: Cyrildene, Bedfordview

Requirements:

  • Matric

  • Relevant certificates/qualifications

  • 3+ years of experience as a Helpdesk Technician

  • Telephonic and Remote Helpdesk support (Hardware and software)

  • Must be tech-savvy

  • Must be available immediately

  • Experience with SQL Script and SQL Database will be an added advantage

Responsibilities:

  • VFP: New Product Faults Located, Reported, and Fully Corrected.

  • Serving as the first point of contact for customers/clients seeking technical assistance over the phone or email

  • Performing remote troubleshooting through diagnostic techniques and pertinent questions

  • Determining the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers

  • Logging and Closing Calls

  • Walk the customer through the problem-solving process

  • Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel

  • Provide accurate information on products or services

  • Record events and problems and their resolution in logs

  • Follow-up and update customer status and information

  • Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team

  • Identify and suggest possible improvements to procedures

  • Locate, Test, and Report Bugs

  • Write up Troubleshooting methods and recommendations

  • Provide customers and clients with a safe and secure platform and terminal to alleviate frustrations and problems and ultimately give them security and stability through guidance and support

  • Internal Technical Support

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Database
  • SQL Script
  • Helpdesk Support

