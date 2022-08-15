How AI can shape a sustainable future

Climate change is a reality that is already impacting the world and its populace; the time to act is now and technology can play a fundamental role tackling the challenges we and future generations face.

By George Senzere, solution architect: secure power at Schneider Electric

For one, companies must start combining AI, human skills, and trusted partnerships. The clock is ticking.

Clean energy and efficient energy management are vital cogs in mitigating the impact of climate change. And this is where the true value of Artificial Intelligence (AI) comes into play.

If you equip energy market experts with data-based insights and digital technologies, you get better-informed corporate strategies, quicker decision making, and greater operational efficiency.

And while AI might still be new the kid on the block with many seeing it as the stuff of Sci-Fi that can only be delivered theoretically, the truth is, it’s already being used in various industries to optimise analytics, operational efficiencies, and maintenance.

AI enables us to simulate, test, use logic, learn, predict, and adjust over time. This all can help companies and societies advance toward greater energy efficiency and decarbonisation.

There are three ways AI can shape energy management:

More efficient use of energy

Companies collect large amounts of data that they can use to maximise efficiency. Turning that data into insights can be a challenge – but one that AI can help with.

It can accurately track and anticipate consumption trends, notice where changes need to be made, and automatically fine-tune systems to ensure optimum efficiency. And it can help companies react instantly to demand response opportunities and to the increasingly frequent disruptions caused by extreme weather.

Diversification of energy sources

AI can support companies in introducing renewable energy sources and controlling their carbon footprint – giving clean energy a better chance in the market.

Companies producing their own renewable energy can apply AI and predictive analytics to weather data to help determine peak times for generation and optimise the use of distributed-energy storage systems or batteries.

Smarter energy buying

AI can examine complex market trends and dissect data to devise plans to better manage energy spend and reduce risk in a volatile market.

It can also observe how and when companies consume energy and support their trading decisions. For example, companies who both consume and produce energy – known as prosumers – can receive guidance to make optimal decisions on when to sell excess energy from their renewable sources.

Whilst AI cannot single-handedly create a greener business overnight it is already opinion up many possibilities for organisations. When implemented in tandem with – and in support of – a company’s overall sustainability goals, it can help accelerate the journey to a more climate-friendly future.