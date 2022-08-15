ICT Support Officer at Petra Diamonds – based at Finsch Mine

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and an increasingly important supplier of rough diamonds to the international market.

The position will be based at Finsch Mine in Lime Acres (Northern Cape).

Reference Nr: PDSA281

Job Grade: C2

PURPOSE OF JOB: Reporting to the Information & Communication Technology Service & Support Coordinator (Finsch Mine), this role will be responsible for the integrity of the data and to provide general Information & Communication Technology (ICT) assistance to end-users at the operation.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure that all ICT reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Install and configure ICT equipment and software (Including desktops, laptops, Data projectors, VC Equipment, applications etc.).

Maintain desktops and laptops.

Provide support on hardware and software (Including desktops, laptops, data projectors, VC equipment, applications etc.).

Troubleshoot and diagnose all reported issues.

Provide 1st level network support: Troubleshooting and resolving of any issues with the networking infrastructure on mine and to escalate if necessary.

Install network devices including wireless and network cabling.

Add and set new users up on the system.

Access the Help Desk to record, accept or resolve all ICT calls that has been logged.

Troubleshooting and diagnosing of all reported issues on the helpdesk.

Responsible to perform server maintenance.

Provide subject matter expertise and skills in area of responsibility; advising on solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the department/section.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system within the operation.

Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non compliance issues.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety, Health and Environment Vision and Values. Manage and report on non compliance issues.

Effective Team Player and Effective Self-Management.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12/Standard 10

A+ Certification

N+ Certification

MCSE Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer Qualification. / MCSA Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate

A minimum of 2 years’ experience with data management and general hardware and software support.

Knowledge and experience with Wireless Networking.

System skills on Microsoft Office Suite.

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite (Advanced).

Valid driver’s license.

ADVANTAGE REQUIREMENTS:

Advantageous: Diploma in an ICT related field

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

Create an account for the user by using the applicable application.

Demonstrate an advance understanding of TCPIP protocols.

Trouble shoot software related problems.

Support hardware and software platforms adopted by the Company.

Apply the incident management procedure.

Troubleshoot network related problems.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Planning and Organising; Decision Making; Earning Trust; Communication; Continuous Improvement; Safety Focus; Customer Orientation; Valuing Differences; Initiating Action; Managing Relationships

Desired Skills:

IT

TCPIP protocols

Software

Hardware and Software platfoms

Network

Wireless Network

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Petra Diamonds is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups who meet the criteria in line with the Company’s Employment Equity Policy and Plan and internal candidates. Pre-screening, profile testing, on mine assessments, medical and security clearance form part of the recruitment and selection process. Short listed candidates will be required to attend a panel interview. Employment of the successful candidate is subject to the aforementioned criteria. Preference will be given to candidate who live in the Labour Sending Area.

Please submit CV and relevant support documents / certificate as per the minimum requirements of the advert by 26 August 2022.

Incomplete documentation will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. Petra Diamonds reserves the right not to fill this position.

If you have not heard from us within 30 days of the closing date, please regard your application as unsuccessful.

Please note that Petra Diamonds does not at any time require any form of payment for recruitment purposes. If you are approached in this regard, you should report the incident immediately to your local SAPS.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company accommodation

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position