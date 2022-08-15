Requirements:
- Minimum 1 year of experience working with Java Enterprise Edition (JEE) including Java, Servlets, JSP, and JSTL
- Minimum 1 year of experience working with Spring frameworks including Spring Core, Spring MVC, Spring Security and Spring Integration
- Hybris commerce implementation experience would be very beneficial
Description:
- Responsible for delivering implementation projects as a developer.
- Involved in high quality, low-level technical design, development, unit & integration testing and support of new features, enhancements for a SAP Commerce / Commerce Cloud commerce or product content management (PCM) system.
- Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documentation
- Perform coding to written technical specifications
- Investigate,analyse and document reported defects
- Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects
- Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses
- Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates
Desired Skills:
- java
- developer
- high quality
- low-level technical design
- development
- unit & integration testing and support of new features
- enhancements
- SAP Commerce
- Java Enterprise Edition
- JEE
- Java
- Servlets
- JSP
- and JSTL
- Spring frameworks
- Spring Core
- Spring MVC
- Spring Security and Spring Integration
- Hybris
- implementation