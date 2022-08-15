Java Developer

Requirements:

  • Minimum 1 year of experience working with Java Enterprise Edition (JEE) including Java, Servlets, JSP, and JSTL
  • Minimum 1 year of experience working with Spring frameworks including Spring Core, Spring MVC, Spring Security and Spring Integration
  • Hybris commerce implementation experience would be very beneficial

Description:

  • Responsible for delivering implementation projects as a developer.
  • Involved in high quality, low-level technical design, development, unit & integration testing and support of new features, enhancements for a SAP Commerce / Commerce Cloud commerce or product content management (PCM) system.
  • Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documentation
  • Perform coding to written technical specifications
  • Investigate,analyse and document reported defects
  • Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects
  • Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses
  • Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates

