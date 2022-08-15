Linux & Azure Support Engineer – R2035 at Mediro ICT

Would you like to work from home and occasionally work in the modern state-of-the-art offices?
Is a good work-life balance on the top of your list?
How about an opportunity to work closely with groundbreaking next-generation Technology specialists in Europe?
If you are currently responsible for Maintaining Operational and Development Servers and know Linux & Azure inside out, then this opportunity might be just what you have been waiting for!
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Assisting Dev and Operations team with DevOps responsibilities
- Investigate and resolving Production issues
- Maintaining Operational and Development Servers (Patches, upgrades, security migrations, networking, security, Monitoring)
- Maintain build and deploy tools for development team
Minimum Requirements
- Source control Management
- Linux System Administration
- Automation
- CI/CD eg Jenkins,
- Cloud (Azure)
- Containerization (Docker)
- Orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Monitoring Tools and setup
- Troubleshooting Technical issues (e.g. like networking, permissions)
- Security
- Able to improve Architecture from an Infrastructure perspective
- Experience in Application development in high level programming language
- Elastic Database experience