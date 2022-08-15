Mobile Developer – Junior / Mid Level at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Well Known Software Development Company that Specialises In Enterprise Software Development seeks Jnr / Mid Level Mobile Developer

WORDS FROM THE DIRECTOR

I’m looking back over my 15 years of Software Development, that is from the time that I’ve started working as a software developer and not including everything I’ve done before that. Software development has never been a career for me. Every system I’ve ever implemented became a part of me and I became part of it. If I think about it that way, I have a digital footprint running all over South Africa impacting various people daily (hopefully in a positive way, but hey, nobody is perfect). The question in my mind is this, is software development a career or a lifestyle. When you go home do you switch off from all the development or do you still think about that awesome implementation and the impact you have on the world (small or large).

Minimum Requirements

Jnr / Mid Level Mobile Developer

Degree or relevant diploma or certifications

Must have 3 – 5 years experience

Native iOS (swift) and Android (kotlin)

Position requires candidate to be remote

Must be a self-starter, self-motivated and have a can do attitude.

