Network Specialist

Based in Rooderpoort

Role Purpose:

The network specialist will be responsible for the day-to-day operations in the network space.

Minimum experience and certification requirements.

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

3 to 5 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment

3 to 5 years network infrastructure experience

3 to 5 years network operations management

3 to 5 years vendor management

3 to 5 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services

In depth knowledge of L2 and L3 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF

Responsibilities:

Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure, this includes but not limited to. Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure Network and patch rooms and areas (All the company sites) Internet Access Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure and services Local Area Networks (LAN) Infrastructure and services DMZ, Firewall, VPN, APN and Proxy infrastructure and services Fixed infrastructure (Fibre and Ethernet cabling)

Ensure system performance and service level agreements (SLA) are achieved.

Effective monitoring of related infrastructure (Network Operations Centre (NOC) – Outsourced)

Work with third party service providers to ensure efficient operations.

Dealing with users and network related calls daily.

Effective documentation of areas of responsibility. Standard operating procedures (SOP) creation and maintenance Creation and maintenance of Architectural drawing for all the company installations. Creation and maintenance of Logical drawings for all the company related installations within area of responsibility.

Creation and maintenance of standard operating procedures within area of responsibility.

Project management within area or responsibility (small network projects)

Other Responsibilities:

A maintenance weekend is scheduled every 2nd last week of the month, all engineers will be required onsite for specific network maintenance and/or changes.

National travel to sites is required, flights and accommodation covered by the company

The company is a 24/7 organization and as such the engineer will be on a standby schedule approximately every 2 weeks in the rotation.

The network team is a high-performance team and fast paced, you will be required to manage multiple tasks/issues at the same time.

Must have a can-do attitude

Must be able to work in a team

Must be able to self-manage the workload and tasks assigned.

Must be prepared to work overtime especially when an issue needs to resolve.

Desired Skills:

Cisco administration

network infrastructure

network operations management

vendor management

Firewall integration

L2 and L3 routing

