Network Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 15, 2022

Based in Rooderpoort
Role Purpose:
The network specialist will be responsible for the day-to-day operations in the network space.

Minimum experience and certification requirements.

  • Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

  • 3 to 5 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment

  • 3 to 5 years network infrastructure experience

  • 3 to 5 years network operations management

  • 3 to 5 years vendor management

  • 3 to 5 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services

  • In depth knowledge of L2 and L3 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF

Responsibilities:

  • Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure, this includes but not limited to.
    • Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure

    • Network and patch rooms and areas (All the company sites)

    • Internet Access

    • Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure and services

    • Local Area Networks (LAN) Infrastructure and services

    • DMZ, Firewall, VPN, APN and Proxy infrastructure and services

    • Fixed infrastructure (Fibre and Ethernet cabling)

  • Ensure system performance and service level agreements (SLA) are achieved.

  • Effective monitoring of related infrastructure (Network Operations Centre (NOC) – Outsourced)

  • Work with third party service providers to ensure efficient operations.

  • Dealing with users and network related calls daily.

  • Effective documentation of areas of responsibility.
    • Standard operating procedures (SOP) creation and maintenance

    • Creation and maintenance of Architectural drawing for all the company installations.

    • Creation and maintenance of Logical drawings for all the company related installations within area of responsibility.

  • Creation and maintenance of standard operating procedures within area of responsibility.

  • Project management within area or responsibility (small network projects)

Other Responsibilities:

  • A maintenance weekend is scheduled every 2nd last week of the month, all engineers will be required onsite for specific network maintenance and/or changes.

  • National travel to sites is required, flights and accommodation covered by the company

  • The company is a 24/7 organization and as such the engineer will be on a standby schedule approximately every 2 weeks in the rotation.

  • The network team is a high-performance team and fast paced, you will be required to manage multiple tasks/issues at the same time.

  • Must have a can-do attitude

  • Must be able to work in a team

  • Must be able to self-manage the workload and tasks assigned.

  • Must be prepared to work overtime especially when an issue needs to resolve.

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco administration
  • network infrastructure
  • network operations management
  • vendor management
  • Firewall integration
  • L2 and L3 routing

